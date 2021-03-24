Grab These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 190 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products. It serves more than 32 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $9.8 trillion under management (as of Dec 31, 2020). The company manages over 570 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which focuses primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 29.8% in the past three years.

As of the end of January 2021, FBGRX held 518 issues with 9.4% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund FEMSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMSX has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%.

FEMSX has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 1.31%.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX fund aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in equity securities, especially common stocks of companies that are engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. FSPTX has three-year annualized returns of 28.7%.

Brian Lempel has been the fund manager of FSPTX since 2020.

