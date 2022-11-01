Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

The prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund DNLAX, Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A CGAEX and Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund APWEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) companies with major exposure in natural resources and natural-resources-related sectors, irrespective of any market capitalization. DNLAX advisors choose to invest in growth and value stocks.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.9%. As of June 2022, DNLAX held 48 issues, with 4.48% of its assets invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies whose main business is sustainable energy solutions. CGAEX tracks the performance of the Calvert Global Energy Research Index.

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. CGAEX has an expense ratio of 1.24% compared with the category average of 1.26%.

Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund invests most of its net assets in common stock, bonds, exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes and other asset types that are related to energy industry activities. APWEX advisors invest in both domestic and foreign companies.

Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.5%. Michael P. Maurer been one of the fund managers of APWEX since February 2014.

