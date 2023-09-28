Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest commodity producers. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are expected to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund MDGRX, Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy GAAEX and T. Rowe Price New Era PRNEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund seeks growth of capital in the long run and protects the purchasing power of shareholders by investing primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial natural resource assets. MDGRX focuses mainly on companies engaged in natural resources industries, like energy, oil and mining.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. As of April 2023, MDGRX held 43 issues, with 8% of its assets invested in SHELL PLC.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy invests most of its assets and borrowings, if any, in publicly traded equity securities of alternative energy companies, irrespective of its market capitalization. GAAEX advisors invest in both domestic and foreign countries, including emerging markets.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. Will Riley has been one of the fund managers of GAAEX since December 2018.

T. Rowe Price New Era seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or develop natural resources and other basic commodities. PRNEX advisors also invest about two-thirds of its assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies where earnings and tangible assets can benefit from accelerating inflation.

T. Rowe Price New Era has three-year annualized returns of 17%. PRNEX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutualfunds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PRNEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MDGRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GAAEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.