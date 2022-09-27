Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy.Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutualfunds, viz., Fidelity Select Portfolios - Fidelity Natural Resources Fund FNARX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. MLOAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Fidelity Select Portfolios - Fidelity Natural Resources Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods and services to such companies and in precious metals. FNARX offers dividends and capital gains in April and December.

Fidelity Select Portfolios - Fidelity Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.5%. As of May 2022, FNARX held 41 issues, with 16.5% of its assets invested in EXXON MOBIL CORP.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund seeks total return by investing the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. It also considers derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22%. Stuart Cartnerhas been one of the fund managers of MLPFX since 2010.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. invests the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships and related companies. MLOAX, a non-diversified fund, also invests in foreign securities.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutualfunds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (MLPFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FNARX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (MLOAX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.