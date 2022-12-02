Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

The prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund GAAEX, Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Class A MLOAX and Eagle MLP Strategy Fund Class A EGLAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in publicly traded equity securities of alternative energy companies, irrespective of its market capitalization. GAAEX advisors invest in both domestic and foreign countries, including emerging markets.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. As of June 2022, GAAEX held 30 issues, with 5.31% of its assets invested in Nextera Energy Incorporated.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Class A seeks current income along with capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related companies, both domestic and foreign. MLOAX advisors also invest a small portion of its investment in qualified publicly traded partnerships, which are treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are defined more specifically in the provisions applicable to regulated investment companies.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Class A has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

Eagle MLP Strategy Fund Class A invests most of its net assets in master limited partnerships and MLP-related securities. EGLAX advisors also invest in structured notes or options that derive their returns from a basket of MLPs, or other publicly traded partnerships, corporations or limited liability companies.

Eagle MLP Strategy Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. Edward R. Allen been one of the fund managers of EGLAX since September 2012.

