Grab These 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 global offices, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. Dimensional Fund Advisor currently has nearly $786 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 44 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX, DFA US Core Equity DFEOX and DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Vector Equity invests the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of securities of companies operating in the United States, with a focus on small-cap companies. DFVEX advisors also look at lower relative share price and higher profitability while making their investment decisions.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. As of October 2024, DFVEX held 2169 issues, with 4.1% of its holdings invested in Nvidia.

DFA US Core Equity invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. DFEOX has an expense ratio of 0.15%.

DFA US Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of small-cap U.S. companies. To manage equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flow, DFSVX advisors may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFSVX since February 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

