Grab These 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Astonishing Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $637 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA Tax Managed U.S. Small Cap Portfolio DFTSX fund aims for capital appreciation over a long period. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. These are usually from a diverse group of easily marketable securities. DFTSX has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTSX since 2012.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio DTMMX fund aims for long-term capital growth while minimizing federal income taxes on returns. The fund invests majority of net assets in securities of American companies. DTMMX fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%.

As of the end of March 2021, DTMMX held 1079 issues, with 4.42% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DTMVX seeks appreciation of capital and aims to minimize federal taxes charged on returns. It normally invests more than 80% of its assets in securities of domestic mid and small-cap companies. DTMVX has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%.

DTMVX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

