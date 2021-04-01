Grab These 3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $6.47 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Mar 31, 2020, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.

Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Investor A Shares BDSAX seeks capital growth over a long period. The fund invests themajority of its assets in securities of those companies that are included in or have market capitalization similar to the securities comprising the Russel 2000 Index. BDSAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 andhasreturned 13% in the past three years.

Travis Cooke is one of the fund managers of BDSAX since 2013.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX currently carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has returned 26.7% in the past three years.

BMGAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.15%.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Investor A Shares CSGEX aims to generate high returns. The fund follows a research-intensive process and invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies that have ample scope for growth. The fund mostly invests in U.S. companies. CSGEX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%.

As of the end of February 2021, CSGEX held 569 issues with 1.34% of its assets invested in Plug Power Inc.

Zacks Investment Research

