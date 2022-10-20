Grab These 3 Balanced Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked balanced mutual funds, namely AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund AQMIX, Arrow Managed Futures Strategy Fund MFTFX and Schwab MarketTrack All Equity Portfolio SWEGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund allocates most of its net assets in commodities, currencies, fixed-income and equities. AQMIX invests in instruments like futures, futures-related instruments, forwards, swaps and index futures.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. AQMIX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.68%.

Arrow Managed Futures Strategy Fund seeks to implement a fixed-income strategy and a managed-futures strategy. Using its fixed-income strategy, it invests part of its net assets in U.S. government securities, fixed-income securities, money-market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less. MFTFX also invests a portion of its net assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary to seek returns through its managed futures strategy.

As of April 2022, MFTFX held 1 issue with 36.5% of its assets invested in TOTAL OTHER.

Schwab MarketTrack All Equity Portfolio maintains a defined asset allocation in stock investments, with certain percentages for different segments of the stock market. SWEGX invests the majority of its net assets in stock investments. The fund has returned 4% over the past three years.

Zifan Tang has been one of the fund managers of SWEGX since 2012.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.