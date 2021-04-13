Grab strikes $40-billion deal to go public in biggest ever blank-check merger

April 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc on Tuesday confirmed its $40-billion merger with a publicly-listed shell company backed by Altimeter Capital, marking the biggest ever deal with a blank check firm.

