US Markets
AGC

Grab strikes $40-billion deal to go public in biggest ever blank-check merger

Contributor
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc on Tuesday confirmed its $40-billion merger with a publicly-listed shell company backed by Altimeter Capital, marking the biggest ever deal with a blank check firm.

April 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc on Tuesday confirmed its $40-billion merger with a publicly-listed shell company backed by Altimeter Capital, marking the biggest ever deal with a blank check firm.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular