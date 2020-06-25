Grab Some ESG Leadership With This iShares ETF

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has morphed from being a catchy buzz phrase to a legitimate investment concept and exchange traded funds are among the primary avenues market participants are embracing to tap sustainable, virtuous principles.

Data confirm ESG ETFs are in the midst of an exponential growth phase. Globally listed ESG exchange traded products (ETPs) hauled in $4.33 billion of new capital in May, “bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$28.53 billion which is significantly more than the US$7.19 billion gathered at this point last year,” said ETFGI, a London-based ETF research firm, in a note out Thursday.

One of the leaders of the ESG ETF growth spurt is the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL). SUSL, which tracks the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders Index, is barely more than a year old and already sports $2.24 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest ETFs in this category.

“This strategy has a lot going for it. It focuses on financially material ESG risks and opportunities within each industry, which could make it more palatable for investors who are more interested in long-term investment value than nonfinancial values,” said Morningstar in a recent note.

Sizing up SUSL

SUSL charges just 0.10% per year, or $10 on a $10,000 investment, making it one of the most cost-effective funds in this category. The low fee combined with broad representation of domestic large caps make the iShares fund an ideal core holding for long-term investors.

“This exchange-traded fund delivers on its ESG mandate but keeps many advantages of traditional index funds--a low fee, low turnover, and a broad market-cap-weighted portfolio harnessing the market's collective wisdom,” notes Morningstar.

Standard protocol with ESG funds is to avoid companies engaged industries such as alcohol, casinos, civilian firearms, pornography and tobacco, among others. Additionally, the environmental mandate typically results in these funds having limited or no exposure to the energy sector and overweight positions to technology. Critics assert many ESG ETFs are simply “long tech/short energy” products.

As the chart below indicates, SUSL isn't short energy per se, but the sector is off little consequence in the fund. Conversely, the ETF is overweight tech with Microsoft (MSFT) alone commanding 10.53% of the SUSL roster.

CHART HERE Courtesy: BlackRock/iShares

SUSL member firms are selected by sector in an effort to keep the fund's exposures inline with the broader market. However, the fund doesn't cap individual component weights, as highlighted by its large allocations to Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG).

That introduces the potential for stock-specific risk, but the upside is some of SUSL's marquee components are cash-rich companies with wide moats and favorable quality and volatility traits.

Answering The Tough Questions

Arguably the primary hurdle to increased ESG adoption is investors' concern that these strategies are just pure beta plays in another disguise, offering little in the way of potential out-performance or downside protection.

Those concerns are being allayed in 2020 with an array of data points confirming ESG funds performed less poorly than traditional broad market rivals during the first quarter, a rough period for U.S. equities.

For its part, SUSL performed less poorly and was less volatile than the S&P 500 during the March coronavirus market swoon. Over the past year, the iShares fund is beating the U.S. benchmark by 50 basis points with 110 basis points less volatility.

