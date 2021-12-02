Grab shares rise 18% in U.S. debut after record $40 bln SPAC merger

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Grab GRAB.O rose 18% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, after Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm inked a record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company.

