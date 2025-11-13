GRAB Shares Decline 2.8% Since Reporting Q3 Earnings Miss

Grab GRAB reported unimpressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The weak results naturally disappointed investors with GRAB shares declining 2.8% since the earnings release on Nov. 4.

Quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67% but remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $873 million missed the consensus estimate by 1% but increased 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Grab Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 24% year over year or 20% on a constant currency basis to $5.77 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) and total number of On-Demand transactions increased 16% and 27%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $136 million improved 51% year over year owing to growth of On-Demand GMV and revenues and improving profitability on a segment adjusted EBITDA basis.

GRAB’s Q3 Segmental Details

Revenues at Grab’s Deliveries segment grew 23% year over year, or 17% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $465 million in the third quarter of 2025. The uptick was owing to growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue.

Mobility segment revenues grew 17% year over year, or 13% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $317 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility MTUs and the total number of Mobility transactions.

Revenues for the Financial Services segment improved 39% year over year, or 35% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $90 million in the third quarter of 2025. Growth was backed by increased contributions mainly from lending across GrabFin and Digibanks.

Revenues for Others was $1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash liquidity of $7.4 billion compared with $7.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

GRAB generated $127 million of net cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $45 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $203 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s Strong 2025 Guidance

Grab expects 2025 revenues between $3.38 billion and $3.40 billion, up from the prior view of $3.33- $3.40 billion, indicating 21-22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.40 billion, above the mid-point of the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is now expected to be in the band of $490-$500 million, up from the prior view of $460-$480 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at year-over-year growth in the range of 57-60%.

Currently, GRAB has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Some Stocks Belonging to GRAB’s Industry

Western Digital WDC, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.78, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%. Revenues of $2.82 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion.

WDC has a long-term earnings growth rate of 22.7% compared with the industry’s 13.8% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.18%.

Astera Labs ALAB, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted third-quarter 2025 earnings of 49 cents per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.64%. Net revenues of $230.58 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.53%.

ALAB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 48.6% compared with the industry’s 20.7% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.79%.

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $1.74, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.37%. Revenues of $463.3 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.14%.

AEIS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.9% compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 18.28%.

