Grab says total group net revenue grew by about 70% in 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab said on Monday that total group net revenue jumped by about 70% year-on-year in 2020 and had recovered to comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

"In addition, we've hit our growth and profitability targets, and reached several new milestones," Ming Maa, Grab's president said in an emailed newsletter update on the company's business.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

