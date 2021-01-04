Grab says total group net revenue grew by about 70% in 2020

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab said on Monday that total group net revenue jumped by about 70% year-on-year in 2020 and had recovered to comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab said on Monday that total group net revenue jumped by about 70% year-on-year in 2020 and had recovered to comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

"In addition, we've hit our growth and profitability targets, and reached several new milestones," Ming Maa, Grab's president said in an emailed newsletter update on the company's business.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More