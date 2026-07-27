GRAB to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Grab GRAB is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3, after the market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRAB’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 1 cent per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark also remained flat compared with second-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a 22.3% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Grab has a discouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average miss of 75%.

Grab Holdings Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-eps-surprise | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced GRAB's Q2 Performance

We expect Grab's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been adversely affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to have weighed on its June-end quarter results. Inflationary pressures and fuel price volatility are also expected to have posed additional headwinds.

On the contrary, the company's top-line performance is likely to have benefited from strong growth in its delivery business, driven by higher On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and advertising revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for delivery revenues is currently pegged at $536.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, implying a 22.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Robust momentum in the Mobility and Financial Services segments is also expected to have supported overall performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobility revenues is pegged at $338.21 million, indicating 14.6% year-over-year growth, while the estimate for Financial Services revenues is pinned at $126.02 million, suggesting a 50.02% increase from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Says About GRAB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Grab this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GRAB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of GRAB’s Q1 Results

Grab Holdings Limited reported a loss of a penny per share in first-quarter 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents per share. In the year-ago reported quarter, GRAB incurred earnings of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $955 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.4 million and improved 24% year over year on a reported basis or 19% on a constant currency basis.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +34.29% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ALGT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by more than 100% over the past 60 days to 95 cents. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining quarter). The average beat being 21.94%.

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Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.