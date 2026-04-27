GRAB to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Grab GRAB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, after the market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRAB’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at 3 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a more than 100% increase from first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $938.35 billion, indicating a 21.4% increase from the first-quarter 2025 actuals.

Grab has a discouraging earnings surprise history, wherein the company’s earnings have underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 54.2%.

Grab Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced GRAB's Q1 Performance

We expect Grab's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to have materially affected GRAB’s performance in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, the top line is expected to have been boosted by an increase in deliveries, supported by the growth in On-Demand (Gross Merchandise Value) GMV and Advertising business revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from deliveries is currently pegged at $521 million for the first quarter of 2026, which implies a 25.5% increase from year-ago actuals.

Growth in the mobility and financial services segments is likely to have contributed to the overall results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobility revenues is pegged at $339 million, reflecting a 20.2% increase from first-quarter 2025 actuals. It places Financial Services revenues at $124.65 million, marking a 66.2% year-over-year rise.

What Our Model Says About GRAB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Grab this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GRAB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of GRAB’s Q4 Results

Grab reported breakeven earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago reported figure of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $906 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.4 million but improved 19% year over year on a reported basis or 17% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Landstar LSTR has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 0.9% over the past 60 days to $1.11 per share. LSTR has a discouraging earnings surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 0.39%.

Expeditors EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upwards by 0.76% to $1.33 per share over the past 60 days. EXPD has an encouraging earnings surprise history as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average beat of 10.1%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.