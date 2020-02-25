US Markets

Grab raising $706 mln from MUFG to roll-out financial services

Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANSHUMAN DAGA

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride hailer Grab is raising $706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T and $150 million from Japanese IT services firm TIS Inc, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.

"MUFG's investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business," Ming Maa, Grab's president, said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

