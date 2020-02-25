Grab raising $706 mln from MUFG to roll-out financial services
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride hailer Grab is raising $706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T and $150 million from Japanese IT services firm TIS Inc, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.
"MUFG's investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business," Ming Maa, Grab's president, said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey