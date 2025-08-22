GRAB Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of a cent per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company incurred a loss of a cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $819 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $809.4 million and improved 23% year over year on a reported basis or 19% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 21% year over year or 18% on a constant currency basis to $5.35 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) and total number of On-Demand transactions increased 15% and 23%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million improved 69% year over year, owing to growth of On-Demand GMV and revenue and improving profitability on a segment adjusted EBITDA basis.

Anthony Tan, group chief executive officer and co-founder of Grab, stated, “We delivered another record quarter of profitable growth at scale, with over 46 million monthly transacting users powering the Grab ecosystem flywheel. Grab’s growth engine continues to gain momentum, with On-Demand GMV accelerating to 21% year-over-year (“YoY”) or 18% YoY on a constant currency basis1, and Grab achieving our fourteenth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

GRAB’s Q2 Segmental Details

Revenues of Grab’s deliveries segment grew 23% year over year, or 18% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $439 million in the second quarter of 2025. The uptick was owing to growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue.

Mobility segment revenues grew 19% year over year, or 17% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $295 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility MTUs and the total number of Mobility transactions.

Revenues for the Financial Services segment improved 41% year over year, or 38% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $84 million in the second quarter of 2025. Growth was backed by increased contributions mainly from lending across GrabFin and Digibanks.

Revenue for Others was $1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash liquidity of $7.6 billion compared with $6.2 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

GRAB generated $64 million of net cash from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $25 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $112 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s 2025 Guidance

Grab still expects 2025 revenues between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion, indicating 19-22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is still expected to be in the band of $460-$480 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at year-over-year growth in the range of 47-53%.

Currently, GRAB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q2 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GRAB’s Industry

Astera LabsALAB reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%. The company reported earnings of 13 cents per share.

Net revenues surged 149.7% year over year to $192 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.

CoreWeave, Inc.CRWV reported a second-quarter 2025 loss per share of 60 cents compared with $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $131 million compared with $5 million a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share.

Revenues in the quarter were a record $1212.8 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. Total revenues jumped 207% year over year. The top-line performance was driven by increasing demand for the AI-cloud platform.

