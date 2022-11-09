US Markets
GRAB

Grab-led Singapore digital bank's senior executive steps down

November 09, 2022 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Anshuman Daga and Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details from second paragraph onwards

Nov 9 (Reuters) - GXS Bank, the venture between ride-hailing company and fintech firm Grab Holdings GRAB.O and Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI, said its executive director and board member Reuben Lai would leave the bank at the end of this year.

GXS Bank, which launched Singapore's first digital bank for the retail market at the end of August, said in a statement on Wednesday that Lai, who was also heading its regional office, would however remain on the board of GXS Bank's digital bank in Malaysia.

Lai, one of the most senior executives at GXS Bank, had co-led Grab's foray into the region's burgeoning financial services sector in the last few years and moved to GXS earlier in 2022.

Grab reorganised its fintech unit, Grab Financial Group, earlier this year to focus on more lucrative areas and Reuters had reported in May on the exit of some senior executives.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Christian Schmollinger)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRAB
STEL
OTEX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter