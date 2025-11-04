Grab Holdings Stock Just Dropped—Here’s Why It’s a Strong Buy

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) is a smaller, speculative play with too many things going for it not to own it.

To begin, the company is positioned as the leading consumer app in Southeast Asia. That may not sound like a huge deal, but Southeast Asia is growing at an above-average pace, driven by tourism, foreign investment, and consumer demand—primarily coming from a surging middle class. That middle class is expected to grow by at least 30% over the next four years, creating a $4 trillion consumer market.

What this means for Grab is a significant, secular-quality tailwind for its business, which is growing, expanding into new verticals, and deepening penetration.

What, exactly, does Grab do? Its platform operates in three critical segments: Deliveries, Mobility, and Financial Services. The primary segment, Deliveries, accounts for more than 50% of the 2025 revenue and grew by 23% in the third quarter.

All categories underpin the growth, led by Mart. Mart is a service that connects consumers with grocery services and is expected to drive long-term results. The critical takeaway is that the internal metrics, including gross merchandise volume, reflect an accelerating market.

Grab’s ride-hailing unit, Mobility, is the second-largest segment, makes up about 36% of the company’s revenue. It holds even more promise as Grab dives deeper into autonomous vehicle (AV) partnerships across the region. This puts it ahead of competitors in deploying AVs at scale in Southeast Asia.

Fintech may be the smallest segment, but it is the fastest-growing. The 39% YOY segment growth was driven by 55% loan growth. This category could scale quickly as financial inclusion in Southeast Asia deepens, adding another growth vector to the story.

Why the November Pullback Is a Buying Opportunity

Grab Holding’s November price pullback is a buying opportunity, as guidance, the long-term growth outlook, and market dynamics offset mixed results and valuation concerns. Regarding valuation, the stock is expensive relative to the 2025 outlook, trading at approximately 150x earnings.

However, the consensus growth outlook, which is likely to be low, forecasts a high-teens revenue CAGR and expanding margins through 2035. The stock trades at only 6x its forward outlook in this scenario, suggesting it could rise by several hundred percentage points over that time.

Regarding the Q3 results, revenue and earnings were slightly below MarketBeat’s consensus forecast, neither of which is a catalyst for a rally or a cause for an 8% sell-off. Revenue is up 22% year over year, representing a 550-basis-point acceleration. Profits have been generated, and free cash flow is improving. The adjusted EPS was also in alignment with the consensus; however, the more pertinent factor is adjusted free cash flow, which grew by more than 100% to yield a 21% margin.

Guidance is among the reasons to believe a significant stock price rebound is brewing. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA, with the midpoints of the ranges exceeding consensus. Analysts are likely to raise their estimates as a result, potentially triggering a market response when they do.

Analysts and Institutions are Grabbing Up Grab Holdings in 2025

Analyst and institutional trends are bullish for this stock. Out of the 12 analysts tracked by MarketBeat, there are no Sell ratings, five Holds, and seven Buys—resulting in a consensus of Buy. The consensus price target as of early November assumed the market was fairly valued ahead of the report, providing support and lift due to the revision trend, and high targets forecasting another 30% of upside.

Institutional data is more robust, as they own 55% of the stock and bought at a pace of nearly $4 for each $1 sold over the past 12 months. The activity has diminished in H2 but may pick up due to the discounted share price.

The technical action remains bullish despite the 8% price pullback in November. The market retreated to a critical support level aligning with medium and long-term moving averages. The support they provide is driven by institutional buying and analysts' sentiment, so it is likely to be strong. Given the bullish trading environment in 2025, a pullback to this level would signal an entry opportunity, likely leading to a fresh long-term high and a complete market reversal by early 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.