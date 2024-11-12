Grab Holdings price target raised to $8 from $7 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on Grab Holdings (GRAB) to $8 from $7 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm describes as “Beat & Raise Q3 EPS results.” This was Grab’s fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, notes the analyst, who views the long thesis as “well intact” and contends that Grab “continues to grow as the leading SE Asia Super App.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GRAB:
- Grab Holdings price target raised to $5.70 from $5 at JPMorgan
- Closing Bell Movers: Live Nation jumps 6% after Q3 earnings beat
- Grab Holdings reports Q3 EPS 1c vs. (2c) last year
- Grab Holdings raises FY24 revenue view to $2.76B-$2.78B from $2.70B-$2.75B
- Altimeter Growth options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.