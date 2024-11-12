Grab Holdings price target raised to $8 from $7 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on Grab Holdings (GRAB) to $8 from $7 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm describes as “Beat & Raise Q3 EPS results.” This was Grab’s fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, notes the analyst, who views the long thesis as “well intact” and contends that Grab “continues to grow as the leading SE Asia Super App.”

