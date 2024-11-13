Grab Holdings price target raised to $5.50 from $4.70 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Grab Holdings (GRAB) to $5.50 from $4.70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Grab delivered strong Q3 results, much better than expected, and raised Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.