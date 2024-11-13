Grab Holdings price target raised to $5.50 from $4.70 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Grab Holdings (GRAB) to $5.50 from $4.70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Grab delivered strong Q3 results, much better than expected, and raised Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
