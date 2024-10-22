Grab Holdings price target raised to $4.20 from $4.10 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Grab Holdings (GRAB) to $4.20 from $4.10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Grab continues to benefit from underlying trends in each end market. Bernstein expects growth momentum to be sustained and driven by strength in tourism and market share.

