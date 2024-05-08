Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Trades Flat On The Day: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $3.50, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.38% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Grab Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting an 83.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $651.42 million, up 24.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of +109.09% and +17.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Grab Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 525. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.9.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.