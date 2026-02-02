Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.41, moving +2.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The stock of company has fallen by 15.35% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $933.37 million, up 22.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.04 per share and a revenue of $3.4 billion, signifying shifts of +233.33% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% higher within the past month. As of now, Grab Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Grab Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.53 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

