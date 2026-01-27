Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $4.69, demonstrating a +2.85% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Grab Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $933.37 million, indicating a 22.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion, which would represent changes of +233.33% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% higher. Currently, Grab Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.04, so one might conclude that Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

