Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $5.64, demonstrating a -1.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The stock of company has fallen by 10.08% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $882.02 million, indicating a 23.19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +266.67% and +22.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.69% increase. Grab Holdings Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 122.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.77 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

