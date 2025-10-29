Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves 1.85%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $6.05, demonstrating a +1.85% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $882.02 million, indicating a 23.19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion, which would represent changes of +266.67% and +22.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 127.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.12 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

