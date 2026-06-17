Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $3.45, demonstrating a -1.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

The stock of company has fallen by 0.29% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $983.25 million, indicating a 20.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion, indicating changes of +33.33% and +21.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Grab Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.64.

One should further note that GRAB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.