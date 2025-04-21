Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.07, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 11.42% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $759.27 million, indicating a 16.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion, which would represent changes of +233.33% and +18.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.29% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Grab Holdings Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 102.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.46.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

