Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the latest trading day at $3.22, indicating a -0.62% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $680.3 million, up 19.98% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, indicating changes of +72.73% and +16.25%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 166.67% lower within the past month. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.