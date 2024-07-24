Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 66.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $675.09 million, up 19.06% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, signifying shifts of +72.73% and +16.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 300% lower. Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.