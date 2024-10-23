Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $4.14, demonstrating a -0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 11, 2024. On that day, Grab Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $705.4 million, indicating a 14.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $2.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.64% and +16.52%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Grab Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

