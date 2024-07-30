Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ending at $3.30, denoting a -0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $680.3 million, indicating a 19.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, signifying shifts of +72.73% and +16.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 166.67% decrease. Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

