Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.78, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.68% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 9.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $762.57 million, showing a 16.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.56% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 84.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.22, which means Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GRAB has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

