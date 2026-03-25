Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $3.73, demonstrating a -1.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $927.37 million, reflecting a 19.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +20.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Grab Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.85 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that GRAB has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.