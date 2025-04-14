Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 166.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $758.22 million, reflecting a 16.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion, indicating changes of +233.33% and +19.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.14% lower within the past month. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.02 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

