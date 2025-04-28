Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the latest trading day at $4.76, indicating a -0.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 166.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $759.27 million, up 16.27% from the prior-year quarter.

GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +233.33% and +18.59%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.29% lower. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 119.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.08 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.