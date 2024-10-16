Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $3.60, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.12% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $705.4 million, up 14.7% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of +63.64% and +16.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Grab Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

