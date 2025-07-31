Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $4.89, marking a -7.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Grab Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $809.42 million, reflecting a 21.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $3.36 billion, representing changes of +266.67% and +20.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 113.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.48, so one might conclude that Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)?

Before you invest in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.