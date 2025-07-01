Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $4.93, demonstrating a -1.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

The stock of company has risen by 3.71% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $803.19 million, up 20.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $3.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +266.67% and +19.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Grab Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 107.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.16, so one might conclude that Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.