Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.36, marking a +2.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.54%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.11%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $983.25 million, indicating a 20.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +21.39%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.59, so one might conclude that Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GRAB has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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