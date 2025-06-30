Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) was up +2.24% at $5.03. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $803.19 million, indicating a 20.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion, indicating changes of +266.67% and +19.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 105.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.15.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

