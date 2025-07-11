Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $5.00, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.26% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $803.19 million, up 20.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion, which would represent changes of +266.67% and +19.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Grab Holdings Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 105.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.6.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

