Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $3.38, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $675.09 million, up 19.06% from the year-ago period.

GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.73% and +16.28%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 300% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Grab Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

