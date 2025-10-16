Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.71, moving -3.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $882.02 million, up 23.19% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $3.43 billion, indicating changes of +266.67% and +22.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.69% higher. As of now, Grab Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 126.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.25.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

