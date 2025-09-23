Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $6.32, marking a -2.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $874.84 million, showing a 22.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $3.39 billion, indicating changes of +266.67% and +21.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.69% increase. Grab Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Grab Holdings Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.21 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.31 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.