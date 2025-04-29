Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ending at $4.79, denoting a +0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 166.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $759.27 million, up 16.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion, which would represent changes of +233.33% and +18.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.29% lower. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Grab Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 119. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.98 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

