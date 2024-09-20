Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) reached $3.64, with a -0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.38% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Grab Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $696.73 million, showing a 13.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, signifying shifts of +90.91% and +16.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.