Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed the most recent trading day at $3.80, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $696.73 million, up 13.29% from the prior-year quarter.

GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.91% and +16.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.